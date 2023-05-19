California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,407 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Glaukos worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

