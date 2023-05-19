California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.44 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,878 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $32,041,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.