California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,863 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Tripadvisor worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 443,777 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.19 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.