Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Kevin J. Brewer Sells 6,505 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $851,114.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $144.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4,120.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.