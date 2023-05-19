Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prothena were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Prothena Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,350 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.