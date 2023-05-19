Arizona State Retirement System Has $531,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

