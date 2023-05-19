Arizona State Retirement System Has $530,000 Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 383,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,130.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,986.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,818,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,493,880.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 443,711 shares of company stock valued at $11,595,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

