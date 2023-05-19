Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,279 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm Stock Up 11.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

