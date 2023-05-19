Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

