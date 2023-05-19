Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Ameresco Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.