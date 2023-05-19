Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,642,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 17,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Amazon.com by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

