Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,367 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $415,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

