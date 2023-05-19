Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Altair Engineering worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 193.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the software’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR opened at $69.82 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $246,448.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,301 shares of company stock worth $20,770,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

