Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

