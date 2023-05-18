Summit Financial LLC Sells 15,562 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

