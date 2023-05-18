StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CXGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CX opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CEMEX (NYSE:CXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 5,504.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after buying an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.