StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 5,504.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after buying an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

