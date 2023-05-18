State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -352.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

