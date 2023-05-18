State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,580 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

