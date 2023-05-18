State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

