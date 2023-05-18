State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 470 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.