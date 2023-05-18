State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after purchasing an additional 505,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

