State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $772,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

