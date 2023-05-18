Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 6.7% in April

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $209.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.