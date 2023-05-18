Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

