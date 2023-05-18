PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $28.95 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

