Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NUS stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

