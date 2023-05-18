Metis Global Partners LLC Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

