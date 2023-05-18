LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $15,374,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $226,060,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

