Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires 1,882 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

