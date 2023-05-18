IFP Advisors Inc Has $57,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GDXJ stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

