Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

