First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 15,922 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.