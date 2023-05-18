Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Renasant worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Renasant stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

