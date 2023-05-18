Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $20,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.