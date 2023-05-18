Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.91 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

