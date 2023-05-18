Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

