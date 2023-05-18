Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $232.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average of $316.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

