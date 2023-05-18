Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,527 shares of company stock worth $12,762,160 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

