Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,824,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

