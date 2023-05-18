Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1,195.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NYSE:TTC opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

