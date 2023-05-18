Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of eXp World worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in eXp World by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 866,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 148,547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.11 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 282.26 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,732,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,311. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.