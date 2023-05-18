Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

