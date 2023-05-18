Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,424 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.70% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.