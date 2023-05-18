Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Post by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 223,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

