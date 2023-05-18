CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

