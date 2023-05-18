Boston Family Office LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

