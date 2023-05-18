Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 943,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,682 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 58,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $5,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

