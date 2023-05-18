Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

