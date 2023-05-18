Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

AMZN stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.