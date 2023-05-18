Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

