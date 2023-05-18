Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

